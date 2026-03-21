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Home / Entertainment / Akshay Kumar remembers late Chuck Norris

Akshay Kumar remembers late Chuck Norris

Calls his on-screen presence a lasting inspiration

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:54 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Flowers and a mock Oscar statuette sit over the star of actor Chuck Norris following his death, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 20, 2026. Image credits/Reuters
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“Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me”, said Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as he paid tribute to late American martial artist and actor Chuck Norris.

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Known for his role as Cordell Walker in the “Walker, Texas Ranger” series, Norris died on Thursday, aged 86.

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Kumar, who started his career as a martial arts teacher before entering films, shared a note on his X handle on Friday, which featured the picture of the late actor and said watching him on the screen wasn’t just entertainment but an education.

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“Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in ‘Way of the Dragon’, ‘Missing in Action’ and many more wasn’t just entertainment -- it was education. The discipline, strength, and that effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me,” he wrote.

Norris made his film debut as an uncredited bodyguard in the 1968 movie “The Wrecking Crew,” which included a fight with Dean Martin. He went on to act in more than 20 movies, such as “Missing in Action,” “The Delta Force”, and “Sidekicks”.

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In 1993, he took on his most famed role, as a crime-fighting lawman in TV’s “Walker, Texas Ranger.” The show ran for nine seasons, and in 2010, then-Gov. Rick Perry awarded him the title of honourary Texas Ranger. The Texas Senate later named him an honorary Texan.

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