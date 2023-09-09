 Akshay Kumar visits Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on his birthday, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also offers prayer : The Tribune India

Akshay and Dhawan also participated in the Bhasma Aarti

Akshay Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan at the temple. Source: ANI photo



ANI

Ujjain, September 9

Actor Akshay Kumar made his 56th birthday special by visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and seeking the blessings of the Baha Mahakal on Saturday.

Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also participated in the prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple, seeking victory for the team in the competitions ahead.

Akshay Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan participated in the Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) with zeal and sought Lord Mahakal's blessings. While interacting with the media, Kumar expressed his prayers for the country's progress and prosperity.

Despite not being included in the World Cup squad, Dhawan expressed his support and wished for the victory of Team India during his visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

Akshay Kumar had previously visited the court of Lord Mahakal while shooting for ‘OMG 2', whose box office collection crossed Rs 120 crore.

Earlier, on Thursday, Actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’.

Akshay dropped the teaser on Instagram. “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharatâ€™s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October,” he captioned it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The film is based on the true life events of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

‘Mission Raniganj’ is all set to hit theatres on October 6.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit theatres on February 16, 2024.

