Akshay Kumar visits Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on his birthday, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also offers prayer

Ujjain, September 9
Actor Akshay Kumar made his 56th birthday special by visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and seeking the blessings of the Baha Mahakal on Saturday.
Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also participated in the prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple, seeking victory for the team in the competitions ahead.
Akshay Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan participated in the Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) with zeal and sought Lord Mahakal's blessings. While interacting with the media, Kumar expressed his prayers for the country's progress and prosperity.
Despite not being included in the World Cup squad, Dhawan expressed his support and wished for the victory of Team India during his visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.
Akshay Kumar had previously visited the court of Lord Mahakal while shooting for ‘OMG 2', whose box office collection crossed Rs 120 crore.
Earlier, on Thursday, Actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’.
Akshay dropped the teaser on Instagram. “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharatâ€™s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October,” he captioned it.
View this post on Instagram
The film is based on the true life events of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.
‘Mission Raniganj’ is all set to hit theatres on October 6.
Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit theatres on February 16, 2024.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi
Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...
At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious
India’s footprint on G20, major principles named after India...
Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims
CMs of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesg Baghel...
G20 admits African Union as permanent member
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the ...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...