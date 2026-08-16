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Home / Entertainment / Akshay Kumar's special birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar's special birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan

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ANI
Updated At : 07:53 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' twist makes Saif Ali Khan's birthday wish extra special
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Akshay Kumar shared a special birthday message for his co-star Saif Ali Khan on Sunday with a special 'Haiwaan' twist. The duo is set to star in the upcoming Priyadarshan directorial 'Haiwaan' which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

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Saif Ali Khan has turned 56 years old today. On this occassion, Akshay Kumar shared a special birthday video message for the actor while portraying the antagonist character from his upcoming film 'Haiwaan.' In the video shared on his X handle, Akshay can be seen sitting on a rotating chair while holding a cupcake with a candle. Dressed in a black outfit and a black beanie, the actor stared into the camera as it rotates towards him.

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As the background music, 'Mera Hero Hai Woh', plays, Akshay sings along to the line before saying, "Happy Birthday, Saif, from Haiwaan," after blowing out the candle. The video ends with Akshay smiling at the camera.

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Watch here

https://x.com/akshaykumar/status/2088861186700070942

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Meanwhile, the makers of 'Haiwaan' recently unveiled the teaser of the film, which offers a dark and cryptic glimpse into the psychological action thriller.

The preview opened with the silhouette of Saif Ali Khan's character, who is revealed to be visually impaired. He was shown navigating with a walking stick and wearing a specialised watch for the blind. His face, like those of the other key characters, remains concealed, adding to the teaser's deliberately mysterious visual language.

As the background music intensifies, a second silhouette introduces Akshay Kumar's character. He was seen walking menacingly and is accompanied by a chilling, sinister laugh, signalling a potentially dangerous presence at the heart of the story.

The teaser also included a brief glimpse of a bloody hand, hinting at violence and the high-stakes conflict surrounding the characters. The central promotional line captures the contrast between the characters, "One sees everything, One misses nothing. He hears the danger... I AM the danger! Hero ya Haiwaan?" The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

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