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Home / Entertainment / Akshay Oberoi joins Prakash Jha’s cult series Aashram 4, begins shooting for his intriguing new role

Akshay Oberoi joins Prakash Jha’s cult series Aashram 4, begins shooting for his intriguing new role

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Updated At : 03:03 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Actor Akshay Oberoi has joined the cast of Prakash Jha’s much-awaited Aashram 4 and has commenced shooting for the upcoming season. While details about his character are being kept tightly under wraps, his entry into the cult franchise has already sparked curiosity among fans.

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Prakash Jha’s Aashram has emerged as one of the most talked-about web series in the Indian streaming space since its first season premiered in 2020. Headlined by Bobby Deol as the self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala, the series quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with its gripping storyline, layered characters and powerful performances earning a massive following.

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After the success of its previous seasons, Aashram is now set to return with its fourth season. The latest chapter recently commenced production following a mahurat ceremony, with filmmaker Prakash Jha beginning work on the much-awaited series.

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Adding to the anticipation, Akshay Oberoi has now joined the cast of Aashram 4. The actor will be seen in a significant and intriguing role, though the makers have chosen to keep details about his character under wraps. His addition brings another exciting dimension to the ensemble, with audiences keen to discover how his character fits into the world of Aashram.

Akshay has consistently experimented with diverse characters across films and OTT, and his recent work in projects such as Toxic and Love Lottery has further showcased his ability to bring different shades to his performances. His entry into the Aashram universe is therefore expected to offer audiences yet another interesting facet of the actor.

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Taking to social media, Akshay announced his association with the series and shared his excitement about joining the much-loved franchise.

Speaking about joining Aashram 4, Akshay Oberoi said, “Joining a show like Aashram is genuinely exciting because it has created such a strong and distinctive world over the years. Prakash Jha sir has a very unique way of telling stories, and the characters in this universe are never straightforward. When I heard about my character, I was immediately intrigued. There is a lot I cannot reveal at this stage because we are keeping the details under wraps, but I can say that it is a role that challenged me and made me very excited to come on board. I’m really looking forward to being part of this world and working with Prakash Jha and the incredible team.”

With Akshay Oberoi joining the ensemble and production now underway, expectations around Aashram 4 have only grown. While the makers continue to maintain secrecy around the new characters and storyline, Akshay’s addition promises another compelling performance to look forward to when the cult franchise returns.

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