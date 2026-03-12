DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Alankrita Sahai collaborates with Karan Aujla for 5-7

Alankrita Sahai collaborates with Karan Aujla for 5-7

Radhika Sharma
Updated At : 05:52 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
Alankrita Sahai & Karan Aujla
Actress and former Miss India Alankrita Sahai is stepping into a new phase of her career as she signs a music video project where she will be seen opposite Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla in his new song 5-7.
The song was released on February 18. “When the collaboration came about, I was thrilled!” Sahai shares. It was an opportunity that resonated with her deeply. The concept of the song made her want to be a part of it right away. “If I were to describe the song in one word, it would be ‘aspirational,’” she describes the song. It encourages the viewers to look beyond their limitations and dream without boundaries.

“It wasn’t easy, but each experience allowed me to build my craft.” Sahai describes her journey that started after winning the Miss India crown. The title opened many doors, allowing her to explore her interests in acting and modelling. “I’ve grown both as an artiste and as an individual.”

“This project is unique because of its powerful message about ambition and dreaming beyond what seems attainable,” she says about the new project. In the song, Aujla’s plays pivotal role. Throughout the song, she listens and engages with Aujla, helping to decode and navigate his feelings. She describes the song’s visuals as “vibrant and grand”, enhancing the song’s message.

Sahai balances glamour with emotional depth with great expertise. “It involves being authentic,” she explains. While glamour captures attention, it’s the emotional connection that resonates with the audience. Moving forward, she strives to keep her performances grounded, allowing her character’s truth to shine through.

