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Home / Entertainment / Alaya F pushes her limits, taking the 118 Hard fitness challenge to the next level

Alaya F pushes her limits, taking the 118 Hard fitness challenge to the next level

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Dharampal
Updated At : 07:11 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Alaya F's love for fitness is no secret. After having done several rounds of the 75 Hard fitness challenge, the actress has levelled it up by hitting the 118 hard. "The last three times I did it, when I calculated the total, I realised it was 118 days shy of a year, so this time, I decided to go with that number,” she shares.

Speaking of what makes her go back to fitness challenges, she says, “The first time I did it, it just fully changed my life. And after that, I've gotten addicted to it. I am just curious to know what more it can do to me, so I keep on doing more and more."

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Alaya shares that her dedication has inspired many to take up the challenge, and it pushes her to do more. However, festivities make it hard to stay focused, especially when one faces so many temptations. Speaking of the same, she continues, "The first time I did it, it fell over the New Year. The second time was during a neutral period and the third time, I did it during the Diwali and wedding season. This is the first time I'm doing it when it will fall over all of these seasons, including my birthday,” she says, adding, “It is very important to set these habits at a time where there is the most temptation, because those are the time periods where usually you go off routines. It's much easier to be disciplined during neutral periods, and this way, it really builds a lot of mental fortitude.”

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Revealing the changes that the challenge has brought in her, she continues, "When I do this sort of programs, I get an immense amount of mental clarity. Your mind by default seems so good, and you are basically functioning at an optimal capacity and naturally, your intuition is stronger, your clarity is better. It helps me make better decisions, helps me trust my gut more, because I can hear my gut more clearly.”

The actress believes she has been the busiest in the past two years. "Even though right now, a lot of my work is building in silence and will come out soon. I'm really proud of the decisions that I have taken since 2024. And contrary to what may seem. I have been the busiest in my life in the last two years. It’s just there is no official announcement yet, no one knows about it," she says.

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Srikanth recently grabbed a National Film Award for Best Hindi Film. An elated Alaya says, "Srikanth was a very special experience. Every single person on that project, worked towards the best interest of the film and the story that we were trying to tell. I'm so glad that what everyone of us saw in the film, turned out to be true. It's an honour of such a high level, and I'm grateful to have this on my filmography.”

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