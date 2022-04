Tabu and Ali Fazal will soon be seen in Khufiya, which takes them into the shadowy world of spies. Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi, besides others.

The cast and crew has already started shooting the last schedule of the film in Canada. According to a source close to the unit of Khufiya, “The final schedule of the film is set to commence soon.” —TMS