Ali Fazal reflects on his beastly transformation in Mirzapur The Movie

Ali Fazal is once again sending the internet into a frenzy as Guddu Pandit aka Guddu Bhaiya. Following the launch of the much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur The Movie, fans have been going gaga over the actor’s dramatically bulked-up and beastly physique, with his larger-than-life appearance becoming one of the biggest talking points of the trailer.

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Reprising his cult-favourite role, Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur The Movie, taking the iconic character from the streaming world to the big screen. The film marks a landmark moment as the first Indian series to be adapted into a feature film, bringing the much-loved Mirzapur universe and its characters into a larger cinematic format.

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For his return as Guddu Bhaiya, Ali underwent an intense physical transformation to achieve a much more muscular, chiselled and imposing physique. Since Guddu is established as a wrestler in the Mirzapur universe, the actor wanted his physicality to feel authentic to the character while also matching the larger scale of the film.

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Ali trained extensively under an experienced and expert in wrestling, combining strength and conditioning with combat training to develop the power, agility and physical intensity required for the role. The transformation was not limited to building muscle; the actor worked on his overall movement and fighting style to ensure that Guddu’s physical presence translated convincingly on the big screen.

The result is a more rugged, powerful and intimidating Guddu Pandit, whose sheer physical presence has already caught the attention of fans following the trailer release.

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Speaking about the transformation and the response to his look, Ali said, “The reaction to the trailer and especially to Guddu’s physical transformation has honestly been overwhelming. I have seen some of the reactions from fans and it is incredible to see how invested people still are in this character. Guddu has been a very physical character from the beginning because he is a wrestler, but for the film I knew that I had to take that aspect much further. The scale of cinema is completely different, and I wanted his physicality to reflect that. I wanted him to look bigger, stronger and more intimidating, but at the same time, it had to feel like Guddu. It couldn't just be about getting into shape or looking muscular.”

“Seeing fans go crazy over the look in the trailer is incredibly gratifying because they have been part of Guddu's journey from the very beginning. For me, this transformation wasn't just a physical challenge; it was another way of getting under the skin of a character I have lived with for years. Guddu Bhaiya has always had the fire, the rage and the hunger, and this time I wanted his physical presence to match all of that. Bringing him to the big screen has been a completely different experience, and I think audiences are going to see a Guddu they recognise, but also a version of him that they haven't seen before. The Bhaukaal is definitely bigger this time.”

Romantic track 'Varoon Forever' out

The much-awaited romantic track of Mirzapur: The Movie is finally out. Titled Varoon Forever, the song offers a glimpse into the brewing love story between Ali Fazal-Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jeetendra-Shweta Tripathi.

Vaaroon Forever brings together Shreya Ghoshal and Romy. The track offers a fresh rendition of the franchise's much-loved song Vaaroon, retaining the emotional soul of the original while giving it a new musical identity.

Mirzapur: The Movie to hit theatres on September 4.