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Home / Entertainment / Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to romance on screen in Shashie Vermaa's untitled comedy

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to romance on screen in Shashie Vermaa's untitled comedy

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ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha starrer untitled situational comedy is set in Delhi
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Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to be paired opposite each other on screen for the first time in an untitled situational comedy directed by Shashie Vermaa.

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Backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions, the film set in Delhi also stars acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra and is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of 2026 ahead of its planned theatrical release in April 2027.

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Although Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have shared screen space in the popular Fukrey franchise over the years, this marks the first time they will headline a story as an on-screen pair.

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The makers describe the film as a character-driven situational comedy set against the colourful and chaotic backdrop of Delhi.

Shashie Vermaa, known for his work as an actor in Bala, Gunjan Saxena and Kathal, as well as his writing and directing credits, including AK47 and Murga Trophy, will direct the project.

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The film is expected to blend humour, emotion and slice-of-life storytelling with elements of social commentary.

Speaking about the project, Ali said, "I've always believed that the best comedies come from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special about it. It's also exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I'm really looking forward to what we'll create together. Shashie sir's work is truly something I have followed and have wanted to work with him and that is also a huge reason for me to be part of this project."

Richa said, "What drew me in was the simplicity and authenticity of the writing. It's funny, emotional and deeply rooted in everyday life with a great social commentary angle to the story. Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this, and I'm genuinely excited for audiences to see us together in an entirely new space. The story reminded me of my first school days which was in Jamuna Paar in Delhi and I am very excited to share screen with Ali. He’s a gifted actor. We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity, previously we worked on Fukrey which was more of an adversarial role".

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