Ali Fazal wraps Mirzapur 3 shoot

Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle and dropped a fun video and picture as he wrapped up the shoot of Mirzapur Season 3.
The actor plays the role of Guddu Pandit in the series. In the post, we also see Ali Fazal cheering with his co-star Shweta Tripathi and the team members.
Ali wrote, “To my most dearest and loved team, Thank You sooooo much for the love and hardwork you brought to the world of Mirzapur. Season 3 has been a very different journey for me, as have the other two seasons. But you must know I say this because I and Guddu Pandit derive every ounce from every person working on those sets to help build what you eventually see out there. You may not realise it but you all have helped me in ways I cannot write down. I only hope you all get to read this because I don’t have everyone’s tags… To my co-actors – you know you are the best. And you know how much I love you.”
