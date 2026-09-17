Ali Zafar defends Katrina Kaif against trolls over her post-pregnancy appearance

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who welcomed her son Vihaan with husband Vicky Kaushal last November, faced online body-shaming after stepping out for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, her first major appearance since becoming a mother.

Her former co-star, Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar, has now defended her, calling on men in particular to examine how they judge women's appearances.

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"A man was talking about my colleague with whom I previously worked in Bollywood, expressing immense discomfort over how she used to look versus how she looks now. Especially speaking as a man, I believe we need to look inward and make some essential corrections within ourselves," Zafar said.

He argued women are too often measured against standards they never agreed to. "What is important to recognise is that when it comes to the perception of a woman, her body, her way of thinking and living, if it does not fit the standards we have created, then...this is wrong; this way of looking at things is not right," he said.

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His message ended with a plea for basic decency. "Every person is going through their own struggle, their own search. We have no idea what someone is enduring in their life... Let her live; why do you care? It is her life," Zafar said.

Zafar and Kaif previously co-starred in 2011's Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Kaif has since focused on her beauty brand and was last seen on screen in 2024's Merry Christmas.