DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Ali Zafar defends Katrina Kaif against trolls over her post-pregnancy appearance

Ali Zafar defends Katrina Kaif against trolls over her post-pregnancy appearance

The actor says society needs to unlearn how it judges women's bodies

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:19 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mumbai: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_15_2026_000056B)
Advertisement

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who welcomed her son Vihaan with husband Vicky Kaushal last November, faced online body-shaming after stepping out for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, her first major appearance since becoming a mother.

Her former co-star, Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar, has now defended her, calling on men in particular to examine how they judge women's appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A man was talking about my colleague with whom I previously worked in Bollywood, expressing immense discomfort over how she used to look versus how she looks now. Especially speaking as a man, I believe we need to look inward and make some essential corrections within ourselves," Zafar said.

He argued women are too often measured against standards they never agreed to. "What is important to recognise is that when it comes to the perception of a woman, her body, her way of thinking and living, if it does not fit the standards we have created, then...this is wrong; this way of looking at things is not right," he said.

Advertisement

His message ended with a plea for basic decency. "Every person is going through their own struggle, their own search. We have no idea what someone is enduring in their life... Let her live; why do you care? It is her life," Zafar said.

Zafar and Kaif previously co-starred in 2011's Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Kaif has since focused on her beauty brand and was last seen on screen in 2024's Merry Christmas.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts