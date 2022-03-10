Alia Bhatt accompanies Kapoor family for Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen screening

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 10

Sharmaji Namkeen is late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last on-screen appearance. The makers recently announced that the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. In the memory of Rishi Kapoor, the makers held a screening of the film which was attended by his family members.

Present for the screening were Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and others.

Here's a picture from the screening doing rounds on the Internet:

There are pictures from the screening on Riddhima’s Instagram page. With a still from the film that has her late father, she wrote, “It’s been almost two years since dad left us physically; but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be. Today, as I watch the last film of my father, actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter! Paresh ji thank you for completing the movie. The family will always be indebted for your kind gesture.”

Here's Riddhima's post:

Sadly, Rishi Kapoor passed away and the film could not be completed. It was Paresh Rawal who stepped in to do the remaining bit.

In one of the interactions, Juhi Chawla, who also features in the film, said, “It is one of the sweetest, warmest and funniest scripts I have heard in some time. When it was first narrated to me, I was excited! The dialogues and moments of the entire film keep you smiling and chuckling with laughter, and Chintuji’s role was tailor made for him.”

Sharmaji Namkeen has been directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Sharmaji Namkeen releases on March 31.

