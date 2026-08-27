Nearly two months after its theatrical release, Alpha is heading to Netflix. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led spy thriller, the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe, will begin streaming on August 28 — Raksha Bandhan.

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Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film follows Alia as Sita, a RAW agent turned super-soldier, and Sharvari as Durga Kaul, her estranged fraternal twin. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist whose experiments with a powerful serum called Alpha drive the story, while Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan also feature in the film's spy universe connections.

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Alpha released in cinemas on July 3 after multiple delays, having originally been scheduled for December 25 last year. Its theatrical run was underwhelming — made on a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, the film earned around Rs 58.86 crore net in India and Rs 99.10 crore worldwide, making it the lowest-grossing entry in the YRF Spy Universe to date.

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The franchise, which launched with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, has since grown through Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Alpha is its seventh chapter.