DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha arrives on Netflix on Raksha Bandhan

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha arrives on Netflix on Raksha Bandhan

The YRF spy thriller had a modest theatrical run but now gets a second life on streaming

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 02:42 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Alia Bhatt with Sharvari Wagh
Advertisement

Nearly two months after its theatrical release, Alpha is heading to Netflix. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led spy thriller, the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe, will begin streaming on August 28 — Raksha Bandhan.

Advertisement

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film follows Alia as Sita, a RAW agent turned super-soldier, and Sharvari as Durga Kaul, her estranged fraternal twin. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist whose experiments with a powerful serum called Alpha drive the story, while Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan also feature in the film's spy universe connections.

Advertisement

Alpha released in cinemas on July 3 after multiple delays, having originally been scheduled for December 25 last year. Its theatrical run was underwhelming — made on a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, the film earned around Rs 58.86 crore net in India and Rs 99.10 crore worldwide, making it the lowest-grossing entry in the YRF Spy Universe to date.

Advertisement

The franchise, which launched with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, has since grown through Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Alpha is its seventh chapter.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts