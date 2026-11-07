Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turned 4 on November 6, and the doting parents celebrated their little one's birthday in a fun way. On Saturday, Alia took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from Raha's birthday bash. The first picture captures a heartwarming family moment, with Alia and Ranbir cutting a cake alongside Raha.

"she's 4," Alia captioned the image.

The second picture captures Raha running around in a beautiful frock. Alia shared the adorable picture with the caption, “Our little unicorn.”

Another picture beautifully captures Alia's affection for her daughter, as she lovingly plants a kiss on Raha. The heartwarming moment reflects the beautiful bond shared between the mother and daughter.

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Here are some more pictures from Raha's birthday

Alia's post for Raha has garnered several likes and heartfelt comments. "Happy Birthday Raha," actor Sonu Sood commented. Karisma Kapoor dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. "CUTEST FAM," a fan commented.

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Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022. In November 2022, they were blessed with Raha. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has come up with Ramayana: Part 1, in which he essays the role of Lord Rama. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producers Namit Malhotra (Prime Focus Studios) and Yash (Monster Mind Creations), Ramayana: Part One also features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film has also received widespread appreciation from members of the film industry, with many praising the team's efforts.

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According to the makers, the film has collected Rs 155 crore worldwide on Friday. Speaking of Alia, she will be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Tumbbad 2 with Sohum Shah. She also has 'Love and War' with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (ANI)