Alia Bhatt lauds Yami Gautam's performance in 'Haq': One of my top female performances of all time

Alia Bhatt lauds Yami Gautam’s performance in ‘Haq’: One of my top female performances of all time

Calls her “pure craft and heart”, says she has become a fan and is eagerly awaiting her upcoming projects

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:17 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Yami Gautam in Haq. Image via Instagram/@yamigautam
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt praised Yami Gautam for her performance in courtroom drama “Haq” and said she has become a fan of the actor, who has delivered “one of the top female performances”.

Bhatt penned a note on her Instagram handle on Sunday as she posted Gautam’s picture from the film. “Queen @yamigautam, you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in ‘Haq’! One of my top female performances of all time,” she wrote.

The “Jigra” actor said she is eagerly waiting for Gautam’s upcoming projects. “As I mentioned over the phone too... am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all,” she added.

Directed by Suparn Verma, the film also featured Emraan Hashmi. It dramatises the events surrounding the landmark Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case, as depicted in Jigna Vora’s book “Bano: Bharat Ki Beti”.

The legal battle started in 1978 when Shah Bano was divorced by her lawyer husband and reached the Supreme Court in 1985. It ended with a judgment by a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court that ruled that Muslim women were also entitled to maintenance under the law.

The film was released in theatres on November 7, 2025 and started streaming on Netflix on January 2.

Gautam essayed the role of Shazia Bano in the film.

