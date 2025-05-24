DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Alia Bhatt makes her Cannes red carpet debut

Alia Bhatt makes her Cannes red carpet debut

Alia is the global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, which is celebrating its 28th anniversary at the gala
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:51 AM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Alia Bhatt poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "The Mastermind" in competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes in France on Friday. Reuters Photo
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt attended the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old actor opted for an off-shoulder fishtail gown from Schiaparelli haute couture for her red carpet debut at the prestigious film festival.

The attire of pastel colour had intricate floral work throughout. She kept the minimal makeup look with her hair tied in a bun.

Advertisement

The actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. “Hello Cannes,” she wrote in the caption, tagging L’Oreal Paris along.

Advertisement

Alia is the global ambassador for beauty brand L’Oreal Paris, which is celebrating its 28th anniversary at the gala.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper