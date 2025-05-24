Alia Bhatt makes her Cannes red carpet debut

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt attended the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The 32-year-old actor opted for an off-shoulder fishtail gown from Schiaparelli haute couture for her red carpet debut at the prestigious film festival.

The attire of pastel colour had intricate floral work throughout. She kept the minimal makeup look with her hair tied in a bun.

The actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. “Hello Cannes,” she wrote in the caption, tagging L’Oreal Paris along.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia is the global ambassador for beauty brand L’Oreal Paris, which is celebrating its 28th anniversary at the gala.