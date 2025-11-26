DT
Home / Entertainment / Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor visit Dharmendra's residence to offer condolences

Ajay Devgn, Shatrughan Sinha, Farah Khan, Abhay Deol, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan and Karisma Kapoor were also among the ones who visited the family

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:46 PM Nov 26, 2025 IST
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai on Monday. Instagram/@iak
Bollywood celebrities have been visiting late superstar Dharmendra's residence to offer their condolences to the actor's family. Fans, along with fellow actors, have also been paying heartfelt tributes following the veteran actor's passing on Monday.

The day after, visitors were seen paying their respects and showing support to the mourning Deol family. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also seen arriving at Dharmendra's Mumbai residence, highlighting the late actor's deep influence across generations.

Ajay Devgn, Shatrughan Sinha, Farah Khan, Abhay Deol, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Panday, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor were also among the ones who visited the family on Tuesday.

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai on Monday. The actor's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, which was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others.

Emotional tributes were also shared across social media platforms, as many honoured Dharmendra's cinematic legacy and celebrated his journey.

Dharmendra was previously admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health; however, he was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta. Renowned for his charm, versatility, and enduring screen presence, Dharmendra maintained a fan base across generations.

The actor is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

