Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby shower: Watch mommy-daddy-to-be rock in ethnic outfits

Mumbai, October 6

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is expecting their first child together.

The two recently hosted a baby shower for which Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi, arrived at their Vastu home in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

Vastu is the same place where the two tied the nuptial knot on April 14, this year. Ranbir's sibling, Riddhima took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the baby shower. She captioned the pictures with Alia and Ranbir as 'Mommy to be' and 'Daddy to be'.

For the occasion, Alia chose a beautiful yellow ensemble while Ranbir donned a peach-coloured Kurta and white pyjamas.

The director of 'Brahmastra' - Ayan Mukerji also attended the event while Alia's close friends Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan were also in attendance.

Ranbir's mom, Neetu Kapoor too, shared a group picture featuring Alia, herself, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Alia's mother Soni Razdan and others. IANS

#Alia Bhatt #Mumbai #Ranbir Kapoor