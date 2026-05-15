Alia Bhatt reacts to troll over her Cannes Film Festival video

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt responded to a troll claiming she went unnoticed at the Cannes Film Festival.

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The actor attended the prestigious film festival for the second time, following her debut in 2025. As the videos from the red carpet went viral on the internet, a section of users pointed the actor was ignored by the paparazzi.

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One of the videos featured the actor standing in front of the photographers, who noticeably lowered their cameras. The users online were divided, with some defending the actor and others turning to troll her, claiming she isn't recognised at the international level.

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Earlier this week, Bhatt shared a series of pictures and videos from the festival. While several users left compliments under the post, one went to write, "What a pity, no one noticed you." Responding to the same, the actor, who is attending the festival as India's global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, wrote, "Why pity love? You noticed me." The film festival started on May 12 and will conclude on May 23.