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Home / Entertainment / Alia Bhatt reacts to troll over her Cannes Film Festival video

Alia Bhatt reacts to troll over her Cannes Film Festival video

Viral Cannes clip sparks debate online, but Alia Bhatt’s sharp reply steals the spotlight

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 PM May 15, 2026 IST
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Alia Bhatt poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "La vie d'une femme" (A Woman's Life) in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Image credit/REUTERS.
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Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt responded to a troll claiming she went unnoticed at the Cannes Film Festival.

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The actor attended the prestigious film festival for the second time, following her debut in 2025. As the videos from the red carpet went viral on the internet, a section of users pointed the actor was ignored by the paparazzi.

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One of the videos featured the actor standing in front of the photographers, who noticeably lowered their cameras. The users online were divided, with some defending the actor and others turning to troll her, claiming she isn't recognised at the international level.

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Earlier this week, Bhatt shared a series of pictures and videos from the festival. While several users left compliments under the post, one went to write, "What a pity, no one noticed you." Responding to the same, the actor, who is attending the festival as India's global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, wrote, "Why pity love? You noticed me." The film festival started on May 12 and will conclude on May 23.

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