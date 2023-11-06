Alia Bhatt shares picture of daughter Raha smashing cake, Ranbir Kapoor holding her hands on first birthday

IANS

Mumbai, November 6

Actress Alia Bhatt on Monday celebrated the first birthday of her daughter Raha along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her daughter in a set of pictures and a video.

Alia posted on behalf of both herself and husband Ranbir, who is not officially on Instagram.

The first picture features an adorable cake smash, the second shows Raha holding marigold flowers. A third slide features a tiny music box playing La Vie En Rose song.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives. You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger.. we love you more than love itself.”

Earlier in the day, Raha's grandmother Neetu Kapoor, nani Soni Razdan, and aunt Riddhima Kapoor took to their respective Instagram stories to wish Raha and express their surprise at how she's already turned one.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, and became proud parents to Raha in the same year.

