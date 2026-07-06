Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Alpha' earns over Rs 50 crore at box office

"Alpha", featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has earned over Rs 50 crore at the global box office on the opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.

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The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and released on July 3. It is produced by Yash Raj Films. The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on the official X handle.

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It featured the film's poster with the collection written over it. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 57.60 crore at the global box office. "Nothing but alpha-love for our alpha-audience. Catch #Alpha in cinemas for all the action, music and madness. Book your tickets now," read the caption.

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The action thriller is the first female-led film in the studio's interconnected Spy Universe.

The film follows two elite agents, played by Bhatt and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to take on a dangerous adversary portrayed by Bobby Deol.

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The cast also includes Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal in a special appearance.

"Alpha" is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which includes "Ek Tha Tiger", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "War", "Pathaan", "Tiger 3" and "War 2".

The film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.