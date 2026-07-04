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Home / Entertainment / Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Alpha’ opens to Rs 17.42 crore at global box office

Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Alpha’ opens to Rs 17.42 crore at global box office

Makers share the box office numbers with a post on the official X handle on Saturday

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:19 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Shiv Rawail’s “Alpha”, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, follows two government-trained assassins armed with advanced technology and backed by professional handlers.
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“Alpha”, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has earned Rs 17.42 crore at the global box office.

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The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on the official X handle on Saturday. It featured the film’s poster with the box office numbers written over it.

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“’Alpha’ wins hearts worldwide. Day 1 worldwide gross Rs 17.42 crore,” read the caption of the post. The film earned Rs 11.20 crore gross at the domestic box office and Rs 6.22 crore overseas.

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The action thriller is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films. “Alpha” is the first female-led film in the studio’s interconnected Spy Universe.

The film follows two elite agents, played by Bhatt and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to take on a dangerous adversary portrayed by Bobby Deol.

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The cast also includes Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal in a special appearance.

“Alpha” is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, which includes “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Tiger Zinda Hai”, “War”, “Pathaan”, “Tiger 3” and “War 2”.

The film was released in theatres across the country on Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

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