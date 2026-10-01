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Home / Entertainment / Alia Bhatt to present Earthshot award

Alia Bhatt to present Earthshot award

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ANI
Updated At : 07:24 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Alia Bhatt File photo
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Alia Bhatt will present one of the five awards at The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai. The ceremony will bring together guests from the film, music, sport and entertainment industries, as well as people and organisations involved in environmental initiatives. About 5,000 guests are expected to attend the event.Alia will join Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and British actress Simone Ashley, who are also among the presenters and special guests. The event will be hosted by Karan Johar.
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Speaking about her involvement, Alia said, “The Earthshot Prize is really about hope… but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward. That's what makes it so inspiring to be a part of. There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined. And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I'm proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I'm really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they're doing for all of us.”

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The 2026 ceremony will stream on Prime Video for the first time.

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