Alia Bhatt to present Earthshot award

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Speaking about her involvement, Alia said, “The Earthshot Prize is really about hope… but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward. That's what makes it so inspiring to be a part of. There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined. And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I'm proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I'm really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they're doing for all of us.”

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The 2026 ceremony will stream on Prime Video for the first time.