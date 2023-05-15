Alia Bhatt trolled for 'copying' Deepika Padukone in her latest airport look

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 15

And it’s Alia Bhatt again in headlines. Be it her red carpet appearance at Met Gala that won many a heart or her power-packed dance performance at an award show, Alia Bhatt is a favourite among netizens. This time, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor is creating headline for her airport look.

Alia, who was heading to Seoul to attend the Gucci Cruise Show 2023, has Internet divided over her latest airport look. While many appreciated her fashion sense, some trolled her for copying Deepika Padukone.

In an Instagram video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Alia Bhatt is spotted at the Mumbai airport styled in denim-on-denim look. The new mom chose a loose pair of jeans with a long denim jacket over it. For the top, she opted for a cream frilled collar, long sleeved shirt. Alia kept the makeup minimal and left her straight, middle-parted tresses loose. She accessorised her casual look with a sling bag from the House of Gucci and black block heels were her choice in footwear.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia’s airport look has received mixed reactions from netizens. A lot of them compared her look with Deepika and accused the actor for copying her. Some also expressed their appreciation for her sense of style.

Here's one of Deepika's airport looks in long denim jacket:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARABIC FAN PAGE (@deepikapadukone_arabfc)

A user wrote, “Is she trying to copy Deepika Padukone’s style?" Another one commented, “Why do I feel every time she tries to copy DP?" A user commented, “ye Deepika Padukone Banna chahti ha.”

Among those who were floored by her uber chic look, one person wrote, “She looks so pretty without makeup..That glow. She looks like a teen girl..Who would say she has a daughter.” Another comment reads, “Baby hone ke baad bhi baby jaisi lag rahi hai".

Alia Bhatt is now the newest global ambassador of renowned luxury fashion brand Gucci. The announcement was made by the luxury brand on its social media handles, along with a picture of Alia.

Talking about Alia’s fashion sense, Alia stunned everyone with her Met Gala debut. Alia made heads turn as she appeared on the red carpet in a dreamy white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base. This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.

#alia bhatt #deepika padukone