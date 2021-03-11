Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger creates buzz on social media

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

An Instagram user’s uncanny resemblance to actor Alia Bhatt has taken the Internet by storm with some users hailing her as ‘second Alia’.

The Insta user, who has a handle by the name of Celesti Bairagey, recently posted a lip-syncing video to a song from the film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑪𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@celesti.bairagey)

She danced to a remixed version of the song ‘Kab tak chup baithen’ from the movie, draped in a white floral print sari. She completed her look with black round sunglasses - Bhatt's signature style in her latest release.

The actor's fans hailed her as ‘second Alia’. “Aaaiiiillllaaaaa Aliya,” an Instagram user commented while “2nd Aliya bhat”, wrote another.

The video has received more than three lakh likes.

Her Instagram page is filled with videos and images that make you think at first glance that’s it’s Alia. She has gone viral on social media and created quite a buzz.

Bairagey, who hails from Assam, in an interview to the Hindustan Times said Alia is one of her favourite actors and she wishes to be as successful as her. She also confessed to getting into acting and featuring in Bollywood films one day.