DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Alia Bhatt’s shoutout to Yami Gautam

Alia Bhatt’s shoutout to Yami Gautam

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:53 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Alia penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, calling herself a “Yami fan”
Advertisement

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took a moment to celebrate fellow artist Yami Gautam following the release of her recent courtroom drama HAQ. She not only called up Yami to share her thoughts but also gave her a major shoutout on social media.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia penned a heartfelt note, calling herself a “Yami fan”. “Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold for Haq! One of my top female performances of all time.. As I mentioned over the phone too…am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all,” Alia wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

In response to Alia Bhatt’s post, Yami couldn’t help but cherish their heartfelt conversation. She reshared Alia’s post and wrote, “It takes a brilliant actor & gem of a person herself to be so generous with her perspective! Have always admired your work & ethics, Alia! Such a heartfelt & honest conversation we had this morning! To many more of such moments & always rooting for one each other... celebrating this empowerment today & everyday!!!”

Advertisement

With her response, Alia Bhatt joined the list of celebrities who have hailed HAQ and the powerful performances by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.

Earlier, stars like Kiara Advani and Sanjay Kapoor also heaped praise on Yami.

Advertisement

The film HAQ is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women’s rights and maintenance laws in India.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts