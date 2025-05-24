DT
Alia leaves for Cannes

Alia leaves for Cannes

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport in the early hours of Friday morning as she departed for her much-anticipated debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. The Highway actress was dressed in a casual yet striking...
ANI
Updated At : 05:37 AM May 24, 2025 IST
Alia Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport in the early hours of Friday morning as she departed for her much-anticipated debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. The Highway actress was dressed in a casual yet striking ensemble, which included an oversized blazer, blue baggy jeans and a white tank top as she entered the airport amid the media frenzy. Alia looked beautiful as she complemented her look with black sunglasses.

The recent appearance of Alia at the airport, leaving for Cannes, quashes the rumours of her possible absence from the film festival.

