Alia-Ranbir to tie the knot mid-April, know who's invited to Ranbir's bachelor party

April 5

Wedding is on the cards for B-town’s most loved couple - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The reports of the duo tying the knot next week have been making headlines, leaving fans drooling for more updates.

Amid speculation of a hush-hush intimate wedding at Ranbir’s ancestral house, the RK Home, the guest list of Ranbir’s bachelor party has been revealed.

According to sources, Ranbir is expected to throw a bachelor party at his home with some of his closest buddies.

As reported by IndiaToday.in, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji will be among the few guests at the party.

“Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor’s party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir’s way of throwing an impromptu bachelor’s party," the source cited by the portal claimed.

The buzz in the tinsel town is that ditching a destination wedding, the love birds have decided to get hitched in a close-knit affair. Alia’s grandfather N Razdan isn’t keeping well and he wanted to see her get married. So an intimate wedding has thus been planned for April 17.

Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also got married in the RK family house. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia have wrapped up shooting for ‘Brahmastra’.