Alia shines at Cannes

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her red carpet debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, turning heads in an off-shoulder fishtail gown by Schiaparelli haute couture. The 32-year-old chose a pastel-toned ensemble adorned with intricate floral embroidery. She complemented the look with minimal makeup and a sleek bun, allowing the gown to take centre stage.

Bhatt shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram, captioning the post “Hello Cannes” and tagging L’Oréal Paris. The actor is a global ambassador for the beauty brand, which is marking its 28th year at the festival.