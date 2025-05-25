DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Alia shines at Cannes

Alia shines at Cannes

Actor makes red carpet debut in Schiaparelli couture as L’Oréal ambassador
article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:33 AM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Alia Bhatt poses on the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Reuters
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her red carpet debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, turning heads in an off-shoulder fishtail gown by Schiaparelli haute couture. The 32-year-old chose a pastel-toned ensemble adorned with intricate floral embroidery. She complemented the look with minimal makeup and a sleek bun, allowing the gown to take centre stage.

Advertisement

Bhatt shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram, captioning the post “Hello Cannes” and tagging L’Oréal Paris. The actor is a global ambassador for the beauty brand, which is marking its 28th year at the festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper