Alia teases BAFTA appearance

Alia Bhatt has sparked excitement ahead of the 79th BAFTA Awards with a playful Instagram story. Sharing an official post featuring this year’s presenters, she teased followers with a “100 points if you can spot me” challenge. Bhatt is set to present at the ceremony on February 22 at Royal Festival Hall in London. Her appearance marks another significant international milestone as she continues to expand her global presence.
