Alia to make Met Gala debut

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently cherishing motherhood, and will be making her international debut with Heart of Stone, is all set to make her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Met Gala.
This year's theme for the event is titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which will honour the artistic brilliance of the late designer and trace his evolution.
The actress will be a wearing a Prabal Gurang outfit for the red carpet.
Meanwhile on the work front, Alia has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix's Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.
—IANS
