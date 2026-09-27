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Home / Entertainment / Alia, Vicky dazzle at Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion in Mumbai turn showstoppers 

Alia, Vicky dazzle at Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion in Mumbai turn showstoppers 

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ANI
Updated At : 05:49 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were the star showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at the 15th-anniversary edition of the Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion on Saturday in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who are set to share the big screen soon along with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, stole the spotlight with their fun chemistry as they commanded the runway in ornate traditional ensembles to celebrate the work of rural women and young artisans from Uttar Pradesh.

Alia stepped out in an ivory embroidered ethnic outfit, featuring a sheer dupatta adorned with delicate white floral embroidery draped over her head, paired with a matching corset blouse and skirt. She completed the look with a statement kundan choker, a matching maang tikka and traditional wrist accessories.

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Vicky donned a deep royal blue velvet sherwani jacket with heavy white floral zardozi embroidery, worn over a white collar-detailed kurta and tailored white trousers. The duo walked together as showstoppers for the show.

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Titled Ticket to Bollywood, the high-profile charity showcase celebrated 15 years of collaboration between Manish Malhotra and the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. The NGO is managed by actor Shabana Azmi and empowers rural women and young artisans in Uttar Pradesh through traditional chikankari embroidery.

At the opening of the show, the actress highlighted the patriarchal nature of society while stressing the need to uplift women and provide global platforms to young artisans to drive "transformational change."

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"From a society deeply entrenched in patriarchy, we bring women into the decision-making process so that now they can stand up for themselves and make their own decisions. We train the artistes. Manish gives them a platform to showcase their works," said Shabana Azmi.

Vicky Kaushal also expressed his gratitude after becoming a part of the Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion, "I have been actually waiting for my turn for really long. I am happy wearing his creations and being part of this beautiful endeavour," said Vicky Kaushal. He continued, "It's incredible what Mijwan Welfare Society has been doing for the past 15 years, empowering rural women. I hope and pray that the time comes sooner and soonest that women are taking decisions for their families, society and world at large because I feel when a woman takes a decision, it's not an individual decision, it's for the larger good. So, thank you again for making me a small little part."

While addressing the gathering at the event, Alia Bhatt said, "Well, I'm surrounded by very empowering women. My mother and mother-in-law are here today. I have a beautiful baby girl, who literally bosses everybody around, and we don't want it any other way." She added, "I'm so glad that we're here today because it is really empowerment in action."

On the cinema front, actors Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film Love and War, which will release in theatres on January 21, 2027. — ANI

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