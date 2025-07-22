DT
Alia's film goes to Busan

Alia Bhatt-backed film Difficult Daughters selected for Asian Project Market at Busan Film Festival
ANI
Updated At : 05:49 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Actor Alia Bhatt. PTI FILE
Alia Bhatt’s upcoming production Difficult Daughters has been selected as one of the 30 projects for the Asian Project Market (APM) at this year’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The film is directed by Soni Razdan and produced by Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and indie film producer Alan McAlex, known for his work on Santosh.

Difficult Daughters is among a select group of projects from across Asia that will be showcased at APM, where filmmakers connect with international investors and co-producers.

According to reports, another Indian project in the line-up is The Last of Them Plagues, directed by Kunjila Mascillamani and produced by actress Kani Kusruti and All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia. Kusruti served as a jury member for BIFF’s New Currents section last year.

Other entries include Moon by Pradip Kurbah, who previously won BIFF’s Jiseok Award in 2019. Bangladeshi filmmaker Biplob Sarkar returns to BIFF with The Magical Men, an LGBTQ+-themed story. Malaysian director Lau Kok Rui, from BIFF’s 2022 Asian Film Academy, is presenting Wake Me Up When the Mourning Ends, with producers Soi Cheang, Stefano Centini, and Wong Kew Soon.

