Alisha Parveen talks about her mother's reaction to her role in 'Udaariyaan'

Colors’ show Udaariyaan recently welcomed new cast members - Alisha Parveen as Alia, Anuraj Chahal as Armaan, and Aditi. Alisha says, “At the age of 10, my mother instilled the love for theatre within me. She invested years in shaping my acting skills, and her relentless support laid the foundation of my acting career. My mother always wished for me to bag a lead role in a TV show. There were tears when she learned about my role as Alia in COLORS’ Udaariyaan. This success was possible only because of her selfless dedication, love, and blessings. It’s an incredible opportunity, and I cannot express how grateful I am to be part of this show.”
