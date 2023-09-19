All about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's grand Udaipur wedding

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 19

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are on the verge of tying the knot on September 24 in the beautiful city of Udaipur. While the couple had kept their wedding date and location hush-hush until now, it's no longer a secret that their wedding preparations are in full swing. According to reports, Raghav Chadha plans to make a grand entrance for his baraat, taking a boat from Hotel Lake Palace to Hotel Leela Palace.

Their Hindu wedding ceremony, featuring the sacred "pheras" where the couple circumambulates the holy fire, is slated to take place around 3 pm on Sunday. Parineeti's Sangeet celebration will be steeped in the nostalgic tunes of the '90s. Hotel Leela Palace is set to host their guests.

Approximately 200 guests are expected to be accommodated, with a diverse menu that includes both Punjabi and Rajasthani cuisine. Guests will be greeted with traditional Rajasthani hospitality, and the mandap, where the wedding will be conducted, will be adorned with exquisite white flowers sourced from Kolkata and Delhi.

Even a wedding reception invite went viral on social media recently. According to the invite, the couple plan to host a reception in Chandigarh on September 30. Apparantely, it was sent from Raghav's family. The white card with golden motif had tha names of Raghav and Parineeti's parents, the name of venue, etc. It's been shared by Bollywood photographer DOP lensman Pradeep.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOP_lensman Pradeep 📸🎥 (@lensman_pradeep)

Parineeti and Raghav had previously held their engagement ceremony in May at Delhi's Kapurthala House, which was attended by close friends and family.

Here are pictures from the ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Earlier Hindustan Times had reprted that The Leela Palace Udaipur would serve as the venue for the wedding and related functions. According to the daily, only immediate family and close friends will be accommodated at this luxurious venue, while other guests will enjoy the opulence of nearby luxury properties, promising a grand Punjabi wedding celebration.

Speculations about their romance began after they were seen dining together at a Mumbai restaurant earlier this year, followed by joint appearances at the airport and an IPL match.

#Parineeti Chopra #Raghav Chadha