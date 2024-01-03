All charged-up in Mumbai

Social media personality and actress Kusha Kapila has opened up on her experience of moving to Mumbai from Delhi, and shared how she is a “different” person when she is in the “city of dreams”. YouTuber Kusha is known for her work as a host of Comicstaan. She also featured in projects like Dehati Ladke, Case Toh Banta Hai and Selfiee among others.
The story chronicles the life of a young boy, Rajat, who moves to Lucknow from a small village to pursue his college education, where his life transforms as he experiences the true trials of life. Rajat’s innocence, aspirations, moral compass, and deeds are all defined by his village background, which makes Dehati the central figure in Rajat’s identity.
Talking about her experience of moving to Mumbai from Delhi, Kusha said, “Moving to Mumbai has been fantastic. I’m not a stranger to the city, considering I’ve been working here for the last three to four years. But it’s very fast-paced as compared to Delhi. People are workaholics here. I think I’m a different person when I’m in Mumbai.”
Kusha said she is very charged and always on her toes, when in Mumbai. “However, whenever I go back to Delhi, I like to take things a little slow. I like to strike that balance between both cities,” she shared.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal
AAP asserts that Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with the age...
Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP
Kejriwal on Wednesday skips the third summons issued by the ...
Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital
Sanjay is robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had g...
Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage
Is detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-...