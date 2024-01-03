All charged-up in Mumbai

IANS

Social media personality and actress Kusha Kapila has opened up on her experience of moving to Mumbai from Delhi, and shared how she is a “different” person when she is in the “city of dreams”. YouTuber Kusha is known for her work as a host of Comicstaan. She also featured in projects like Dehati Ladke, Case Toh Banta Hai and Selfiee among others.

The story chronicles the life of a young boy, Rajat, who moves to Lucknow from a small village to pursue his college education, where his life transforms as he experiences the true trials of life. Rajat’s innocence, aspirations, moral compass, and deeds are all defined by his village background, which makes Dehati the central figure in Rajat’s identity.

Talking about her experience of moving to Mumbai from Delhi, Kusha said, “Moving to Mumbai has been fantastic. I’m not a stranger to the city, considering I’ve been working here for the last three to four years. But it’s very fast-paced as compared to Delhi. People are workaholics here. I think I’m a different person when I’m in Mumbai.”

Kusha said she is very charged and always on her toes, when in Mumbai. “However, whenever I go back to Delhi, I like to take things a little slow. I like to strike that balance between both cities,” she shared.

#Mumbai #Social Media