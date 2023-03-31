All in the frame

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami (March 30), the makers of Adipurush unveiled a new poster of the film.
The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The new poster of Om Raut’s directorial features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Saif Ali Khan, who plays Lankesh aka Raavan, is missing in the poster.
The mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana is all set for its big release on June 16.
