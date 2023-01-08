All is well in Vijay's world

There were rumours that Tamil superstar Thalapathi Vijay’s marriage with his wife Sangeetha was heading for splitsville. Sources, however, confirmed that all is fine between Vijay and Sangeetha, who have been married for 22 years. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil first to take oath as Minis...
Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district
Dr Balbir is Punjab's new Health Minister
Sarari resigns