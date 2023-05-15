All praise

Actor Ali Fazal, part of the seventh instalment of Fast and the Furious, has called co-star Vin Diesel the ‘kindest man’ he knew, as he joined him for the premiere of Fast X in Rome.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan's military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan
Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court in con...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K
The NIA teams are accompanied by CISF personnel and local po...
7 killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh
The collision occurs on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chitra...
ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in money-laundering case
The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was is...