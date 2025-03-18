DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / All We Imagine As Light & Shahana Goswami win big at Asian Film Awards

All We Imagine As Light & Shahana Goswami win big at Asian Film Awards

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Santosh star Shahana Goswami and its director Sandhya Suri won top honours at the Asian Film Awards 2025. The 18th edition of the awards took place on Sunday at the Xiqu Centre in...
article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:55 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Team All We Imagine As Light
Advertisement

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Santosh star Shahana Goswami and its director Sandhya Suri won top honours at the Asian Film Awards 2025.

The 18th edition of the awards took place on Sunday at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong.

The Asian Film Awards shared the winners list on its official website.

Advertisement

All We Imagine As Light went on to win the Best Film award. It was in the competition alongside Black Dog (China), Exhuma (South Korea), Teki Cometh (Japan) and Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In (Hong Kong).

Goswami was named the Best Actress for her role in Santosh, which also won Suri the trophy of Best New Director.

Advertisement

All We Imagine As Light, an official India-French co-production, charted history by becoming the first Indian title from India to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Santosh revolves around a newly widowed housewife (Goswami) as she inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl’s murder. It is a joint production of India, United Kingdom, France, Germany.

Other nominees in the Best Actress category were: Kani Kusruti (All We Imagine...), Sylvia Chang (Daughter’s Daughter), Kawai Yuumi (Desert of Namibia) and Kim Go-eun (Exhuma). Suri, a British-Indian filmmaker, bested Yamanaka Yoko (Desert of Namibia), Sora Neo (Happyend), Dong Zijian (My Friend An Delie), and Truong Minh Quý (Viêt and Nam) in the Best New Director category. —PTI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper