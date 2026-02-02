DT
PT
Allu Arjun congratulates Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela on birth of twins

Charan, 40 and Kamineni 36, got married in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:27 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
Telugu film actor Allu Arjun. File photo
Actor Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note for Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela as he congratulated the duo on welcoming twins.

Arjun shared a post on his Instagram story on Monday. “Congratulations to Ram Charan and Upasana on being wonderful parents once again. Immense joy and celebration all around. The pride and happiness are radiating on Chiranjeevi garu’s face and Chittika’s as well. So happy to see them and the entire family’s smiling faces,” he wrote.

“The little ones have brought in so much delight to the world with their entry. Double the love, double the joy, for a beautiful new beginning,” he added.

Charan, 40 and Kamineni 36, got married in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023. The couple announced the arrival of twins with a post on social media on Sunday. “Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy and girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude,” it read.

“The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment,” it added.

