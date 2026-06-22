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Home / Entertainment / Allu Arjun to appear virtually in court in ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede case

Allu Arjun to appear virtually in court in ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede case

Arjun was arrested on December 13 and produced before a local court, which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:30 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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"Allu Arjun had sought permission citing his ongoing movie shoot in Mumbai,” his legal team said in a statement. Image credit/PTI File
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Actor Allu Arjun will virtually appear before the Nampally Criminal Court in Hyderabad on Monday in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in 2024 during the premiere of his film “Pushpa 2: The Rule”.

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“The actor will appear virtually before the Nampally Court after the court issued summons requiring him to appear today. Allu Arjun had sought permission citing his ongoing movie shoot in Mumbai,” his legal team said in a statement.

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Arjun has been named as one of the accused in the case registered by Chikkadpally Police following the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024.

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The stampede occurred during a special show organised to mark te release of “Pushpa 2”. During the show, more people than the theatre’s capacity gathered at the venue, leading to a stampede in which a woman, Revathi, died and several others were injured. Her son also sustained serious injuries.

The police have filed a detailed chargesheet in the case. According to reports, 23 people have been named as accused.

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The court had directed the actor along with others to appear in front of it to hear the case concerning negligence in crowd management and inadequate security arrangements.

Arjun was arrested on December 13 and produced before a local court, which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Subsequently, he approached the Telangana High Court, which granted him interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 later the same day. During this period, the actor remained in police custody for approximately 18 hours.

After his release from jail, Arjun stated in a press conference that it was an unfortunate accident.

He said, “This was all an accident. I had gone to the cinema hall with my family to watch the film. This incident happened outside, and I have no direct involvement in it. I stand with the victim’s family and will help them in any way possible.’

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