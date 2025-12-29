DT
Home / Entertainment / Allu Sirish to marry Nayanika in March 2026

Allu Sirish to marry Nayanika in March 2026

Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and son of prominent producer Allu Aravind, shared the news with a video on his Instagram handle

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:36 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Telugu actor Allu Sirish on Monday said that he will be getting married to his fiance Nayanika in March 2026. Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and son of prominent producer Allu Aravind, shared the news with a video on his Instagram handle.

The actor, known for his roles in films such as "Gouravam", "Kotha Janta" and "Srirastu Subhamastu" is set to tie the knot with Nayanika on March 6, 2026, the same date as his brother Arjun got married.

Sirish and Nayanika started dating in 2023 and got engaged in October. The actor announced the engagement by sharing a series of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle. "I'm finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika," he wrote in the caption.

His latest work is the 2024 film "Buddy", which was directed by Sam Anton. It also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh and Ajmal Ameer in pivotal roles.

