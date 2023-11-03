Alma joins the cast of Neerja…

Alma Hussein has been roped in the role of Trisha. She’s a perfect match for Abeer and the ideal daughter-in-law for the Bagchi family in Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

Talking about her entry in the show Alma Hussein says, “I’m excited as Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan is my first collaboration with Colors. It’s surreal. I’ll be seen essaying the role of Trisha, who’s a Bengali beauty and the daughter of a very successful businessman. She is well-educated and has a lot of poise, grace and maturity, but the only grey trait she has is that she’s obsessed with Abeer. I can’t wait for the audiences to see me as Trisha and watch my character bring a storm in Abeer and Neerja’s love story.”