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Home / Entertainment / Alpha is a ripoff of a French thriller?

Alpha is a ripoff of a French thriller?

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 05:42 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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The teaser of Alpha has been received to mixed responses. While a majority of the netizens feel it is underwhelming in content and visuals, the film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan, and even cricketers have showered the teaser and Alia with the highest praise.

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The less enthusiastic sections of the people have found an uncanny likeness in the trailer to a French thriller. La Femme Nikita was a 1990 French-language action thriller film written and directed by Luc Besson. The film starred Anne Parillaud as a criminal, who is convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a policeman during an armed robbery. Her government handlers fake her death and recruit her as a professional assassin. After intense training, she starts a career as a killer, in which she struggles to balance her work with her personal life.

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The same premise also propelled Dhurandhar though no one has dared to point out the uncanny resemblance.

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So, is Alpha Alia Bhatt’s Dhurandhar via La Femme Nikita?

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