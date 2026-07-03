As Alpha, the latest film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe starring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, hits theatres today, audiences get to experience another adrenaline-fuelled soundtrack crafted by one of Bollywood's most accomplished background score duos. Behind the film's pulse-pounding action and emotional highs are Haryana-born brothers Ankit Balhara and Sanchit Balhara, whose music has become the unseen force behind some of Hindi cinema's biggest blockbusters.

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Hailing from Kilohard village in Sonipat district, the brothers have quietly built an extraordinary career composing background scores for films including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, War, Pathaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi and now Alpha. Their journey from rural Haryana to the heart of Bollywood has made them among one of the industry's most sought-after composers.

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A breakthrough with Bajirao Mastani

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Their defining moment came in 2015 when filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali entrusted them with the background score for Bajirao Mastani. The sweeping orchestral compositions became an integral part of the film's storytelling and won widespread acclaim, including the prestigious IIFA Award. That breakthrough opened the doors to some of Bollywood's biggest productions, and the duo has been on an impressive run ever since. Their work on Gangubai Kathiawadi earned them the Filmfare Award for Best Background Score, reinforcing their reputation as masters of cinematic music.

Powering Bollywood's biggest franchises

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The brothers continue compose for large-scale productions. Their latest project, Alpha, is in cinemas. They are also composing the background score for War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Beyond the big screen, the duo is also giving music for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller Mandala Murders, showcasing their versatility across formats.

A family rooted in Haryana's cultural legacy

Music has always been part of the Balhara family's identity. Ankit and Sanchit are the sons of legendary Haryanvi singer and actor Bhal Singh Balhara, one of the most recognisable names in Haryana's cultural landscape. His songs and performances in classics such as Chandrawal continue to enjoy immense popularity decades later. Their mother, Mukta Chaudhary, has an equally inspiring legacy, having been honoured as Haryana's Best Athlete five times.

Proud of their roots

Despite their success in Mumbai, Ankit and Sanchit have never lost touch with their roots. Recently, the duo celebrated the release of his father's new music video, Yo Mhara Haryana, calling it "a heartfelt tribute to Haryana—its values, pride, culture, people, wit and musical spirit." His message reflected the family's enduring connection with the state that shaped them and their continued commitment to celebrating Haryana's cultural heritage.

Giving credit where it's due

The brothers have also earned admiration for acknowledging the musicians who help bring their compositions to life. Sanchit recently paid tribute to acclaimed flautist Kiran Vinkar, who performed the memorable flute pieces in Malaal. In a social media post, he highlighted how instrumentalists often remain unknown despite creating some of cinema's most moving musical moments. The gesture offered a glimpse into the collaborative spirit behind their work and the respect they have for fellow artistes.

Haryana's global musical ambassadors

In an industry where songs often grab the headlines, Ankit and Sanchit Balhara have built a remarkable career by mastering the art of background scoring. Their journey—from a village in Sonipat to composing music for some of India's biggest filmmakers—is a story of talent, discipline and staying connected to one's roots.

As their music continues to reach audiences across theatres and streaming platforms around the world, the brothers remain among Haryana's proudest creative ambassadors, proving that great stories are remembered not just for what we see on screen, but also for what we hear.