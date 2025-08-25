Amaal Malik, Awez Darbar, Pranit More and more among ‘Bigg Boss 19’ contestants  

Singer-composer Amaal Malik, “Gangs of Wasseypur” actor Zeeshan Quadri, and comedian Pranit More are among the 16 contestants of the 19th season of “Bigg Boss”, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The list also includes former “Anupamaa” actor Gaurav Khanna, social media personalities Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, Abhishek Bajaj, known for his role in “Jubilee Talkies” and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek of “365 Days”, according to a press release.

Sketch-comedy creator Mridul Tiwari, actors Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Ashnoor Kaur, Miss Diva Universe 2018 winner Nehal Chudasama, Miss Asia Tourism Universe in 2018, Tanya Mittal, and Splitsvilla 10 winner Baseer Ali are also part of the reality show this year.

“Bigg Boss” is an Indian adaptation of the international show “Big Brother”.

The show features contestants who have to live in the same house, isolated from the outside world. During their stay, they are assigned various tasks and get nominated for elimination.

The last season of the show began in October 2024 and had its finale in January. Actor Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of the show, with Vivian Dsena as the first runner-up.

Salman Khan has been hosting the show since 2010.

“Bigg Boss 19” began streaming on on JioHotstar on August 24. It is also available on Colors TV.