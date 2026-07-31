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Home / Entertainment / Amaal Mallik brings Awarapan 2 music fever to Chandigarh

Amaal Mallik brings Awarapan 2 music fever to Chandigarh

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:19 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Amaal Malik in Chandigarh University
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The countdown for the release of one of the most awaited film of the year Awarapan 2 has already started. Just like the first one, the music of Awarapan 2 is one of the major highlights of the film.

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The fans frenzy for its music was witnessed recently as completely packed Chandigarh University had an unforgettable evening. The surprise arrival of Subhodhh Sharma, introduced by Amaal Mallik himself, sent the audience into raptures. As Ve Junoon echoed across the venue and Amaal followed it up with the timeless Yeh Awarapan, the entire arena transformed into a spectacular chorus of thousands, illuminated by a sea of phone lights.

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With their infectious energy and extraordinary vocals, Amaal Mallik and Subhodhh Sharma transformed the evening into an unforgettable musical celebration. The packed venue, roaring applause and thousands of fans singing every lyric reflected the immense popularity of the film's soundtrack, underlining the growing craze surrounding Awarapan 2.

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Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

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