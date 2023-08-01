Amal Sehrawat, who has been part of shows like Choti Sarrdaarni and Harphoul Mohini, talks to us about his acting, inspiration and career

What inspired you to become an actor?

My interest in experiencing different characters made me choose acting.

Do you have a role model?

As a child, I looked up to my parents as role models, but as time passed and I started gaining experience, I realised that no one is perfect, so instead of having a single role model, I chose to grab the best from all people.

Do you use glycerin in the scenes that require crying, or do you recall something painful from your own life to make tears flow?

For me as an actor, honesty is most important, and to achieve that, in emotional or any other scene, I put my characters thoughts into situations and allow those thoughts of character to respond to the situation.

If you could change one thing about the television industry, what would that be?

I would not like to change anything because I believe that, as an actor, it’s my duty to understand the target audience and then fulfil what they require. And I understand what my target audience requires, like a really good storyline, really good characters, and real emotions, but tagged with glamour and larger-than-life situations.

How has the entertainment industry changed since the first time you got here?

So the moment I arrived in Mumbai, there was a clear distinction between TV actors and film actors, and with time, the line has blurred and now diminishes. It’s only an actor. And any actor, for that matter, is not categorised by the medium he or she acts in, and that is a big change. Another big change is that the web has come up and is providing opportunities to talented actors.