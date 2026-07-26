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Home / Entertainment / Amanda Seyfried's beloved dog Finn dies at 16, actress shares heartbreaking tribute

Amanda Seyfried's beloved dog Finn dies at 16, actress shares heartbreaking tribute

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ANI
Updated At : 04:15 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Amanda Seyfried is mourning the loss of her beloved dog Finn, who died at the age of 16. The Housemaid star announced the news in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing a selfie with Finn alongside the caption, "This one's forever and ever."

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Seyfried also posted several photographs celebrating memories with her longtime companion, including beach walks, playful moments and cuddles. In one Instagram Stories post, she wrote, "I'm gonna keep 'em comin'," as she continued sharing pictures of Finn.

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Several celebrities offered their condolences in the comments. Actor Olivia Munn wrote, "Fly high, sweet pup," alongside red heart emojis, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan commented, "Big hug hug. They're forever family."

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Seyfried adopted Finn while filming the HBO series Big Love, a decision she has previously said changed her life.

"As soon as he was mine, like 24 hours after I got him, I realized something about me needed him. He completely changed my life and helped me find my solitude and my independence," she told People in 2019.

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Earlier this year, Seyfried celebrated Finn's 16th birthday with a touching Instagram post.

"My sweet boy has stuck with me for the sweetest 16 years and counting," she wrote. "Finn's brought all the love, warmth and total presence a girl could only dream of..." The actor has often credited Finn with helping her navigate the pressures of Hollywood.

"I don't know what my twenties would've looked like without Finn. I really don't know. I don't know how I would've navigated Hollywood. I mean, I stayed out of a lot of trouble, I think, because I had that guy to come home to," Seyfried told People in 2024.

Seyfried shares two children, daughter Nina and son Thomas, with her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski.

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